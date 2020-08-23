Founder of Pal’s Sudden Service turns 90
The founder of one of East Tennessee’s favorite burger spots, Pal’s Sudden Service, turned 90 Sunday.
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The founder of one of East Tennessee’s favorite burger spots, Pal’s Sudden Service, turned 90 Sunday.
Pal Barger opened his first restaurant location in Kingsport in 1956. Since then, the business has expanded to the Tri-Cities and Southwest Virginia, WJHL reports.
The restaurant offers classic American foods such as cheeseburgers, chili dogs, and milkshakes.
Johnson City cake shop, Cakebuds Bakery designed a special cake for Barger’s birthday.
Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.