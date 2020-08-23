Founder of Pal’s Sudden Service turns 90

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The founder of one of East Tennessee’s favorite burger spots, Pal’s Sudden Service, turned 90 Sunday.

Pal Barger opened his first restaurant location in Kingsport in 1956. Since then, the business has expanded to the Tri-Cities and Southwest Virginia, WJHL reports.

The restaurant offers classic American foods such as cheeseburgers, chili dogs, and milkshakes.

Johnson City cake shop, Cakebuds Bakery designed a special cake for Barger’s birthday.

Happy 90th Birthday Pal Barger! Today we had the great pleasure delivering a birthday cake to a local pioneer. We hope... Posted by cakebuds bakery on Sunday, August 23, 2020

