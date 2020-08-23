Knoxville Italian restaurant suffers overnight fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville Italian restaurant is temporarily closed after suffering damage from an over night fire Saturday.

Emilia Italian restaurant located in downtown Market Square was the victim of arson around 2:00 a.m. Sunday, according to the owner.

The owner took to Instagram, showing scene images of the Knoxville Fire Department working to contain the fire.

“Life has been crazy lately but we’re leaning into the stress knowing that we’ll come out stronger on the other side,” the post reads.

