Man arrested after carjacking incident in South Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT)--Knoxville police said a man was arrested Saturday morning after a carjacking incident at a South Knoxville residence.

KPD officers responded to the incident around 1:15 a.m. Saturday on the 1300 block of Knotty Pine Way. A male victim reported to officers that a man had taken his car, a white Honda Accord, at gunpoint and fled the residence.

The victim told officers the suspect fled in an unknown direction.

Officers responded to the 3600 block of Lyons Way around 11:50 a.m. Saturday where they discovered the vehicle and a male matching the description of the suspect. The suspect reportedly fled on food and was later apprehended with K-9 assistance.

According to KPD, the suspect has been identified as 36-year-old Jeromon Lawery.

The victim positively identified Lawery as the suspect responsible for the carjacking. Lawery has been charged with carjacking, evading arrest and wanted out of Chatham Co., Georgia for violation of parole.

