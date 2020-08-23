Advertisement

Man arrested after carjacking incident in South Knoxville

Knoxville police said a man was arrested Saturday morning after a carjacking incident at a South Knoxville residence.
36-year-old Jeromon Lawery
36-year-old Jeromon Lawery(Knoxville Police Department)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 9:38 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT)--Knoxville police said a man was arrested Saturday morning after a carjacking incident at a South Knoxville residence.

KPD officers responded to the incident around 1:15 a.m. Saturday on the 1300 block of Knotty Pine Way. A male victim reported to officers that a man had taken his car, a white Honda Accord, at gunpoint and fled the residence.

The victim told officers the suspect fled in an unknown direction.

Officers responded to the 3600 block of Lyons Way around 11:50 a.m. Saturday where they discovered the vehicle and a male matching the description of the suspect. The suspect reportedly fled on food and was later apprehended with K-9 assistance.

According to KPD, the suspect has been identified as 36-year-old Jeromon Lawery.

The victim positively identified Lawery as the suspect responsible for the carjacking. Lawery has been charged with carjacking, evading arrest and wanted out of Chatham Co., Georgia for violation of parole.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Seymour Volunteer Fire Department respond to Knox Co. structure fire

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
The Seymour Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire in Knox Co. Sunday morning.

Weather

Scattered rain Sunday afternoon, then watching the Tropics

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
We have 90s early in the week, but all 'eyes' are on Laura and Marco

News

Nashville man charged with criminal homicide after turning himself in to police

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
Metro Nashville Police said 21-year-old Jerome Knight has been charged with criminal homicide and attempted especially aggravated robbery for the murder of 49-year-old Maged Ghaly.

News

Clarksville Police asking for public’s assistance in shooting investigation

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
Police are searching for a person of interest, Joshua Dycus, who left the scene of the shooting.

Latest News

News

Clarksville man accused of shooting, killing wife, two young children

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
A Clarksville man is accused of shooting and killing his wife and their two small children.

News

Knox County commissioner tests positive for COVID-19, two others in quarantine

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
Eighth District Commissioner Richie Beeler tested positive for the virus and two other commissioners, Carson Dailey and Charles Busler, who work closely with him have been asked to stay home until the end of August.

News

Jason Wright makes history as youngest, first Black NFL team president

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
Wright, a former player and partner at McKinsey and Company, is the first Black person to hold that title in NFL history. At age 38, he's also the youngest.

News

17th annual Home and Garden Show returns this weekend

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers and Abby Kousouris
The 17th annual Home and Garden Show returns this weekend at the Knoxville Expo Center featuring more than 100 companies showcasing their services.

News

Rescue crews recover body of off-duty firefighter who went missing in the Detroit River

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The body of off-duty firefighter Sgt. Sivad Johnson has been recovered by Detroit police and fire divers, according to a tweet from the Michigan State Police for the Metro Detroit region.

News

Knoxville Black Lives Matter mural to be repainted following vandalism

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris, Lauren Meyers and Abby Kousouris
The mural was defaced on July 29.