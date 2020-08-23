Advertisement

Marco & Laura near Gulf landfall as we heat up locally

Rain chances slowly dwindle early in the week, but Laura could still impact us
Vic captures the view in Wears Valley
Vic captures the view in Wears Valley(Vic Keisker)
By Ben Cathey
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We're slow to dry our weather pattern out, but it's about to turn hotter!

By Thursday night, we'll see the impacts of Laura's outer bands. The storm should largely skirt our area from a direct strike, but we'll still get some rain and wind by week's end.

A powerful 'cold front' pushes all the action to the east, and leaves us with more showers.

WHAT TO EXPECT:

No surprise on the rain just after dawn. It was a good garden soaker, but didn't impact Sunday's outdoor plans - at least for most. We got some good storms in the mountains, along with our farther western cities.

There are still some early evening storms, including after dinner in the heart of the Tennessee River Valley. Following 10 o'clock, however, we are much quieter.

We being Monday with patches of fog, but only an isolated chance of rain. Still, though, we haven't completely shed the rain. It's mostly at higher elevations Monday afternoon. Don't be shocked if you see darker clouds near Knoxville, but most of the Valley will be noticeably quieter than in previous day.

With abundant sunshine, highs will be closer to normal. We are shooting for an 87° on Monday.

LOOKING AHEAD:

Tuesday and Wednesday will feature a few mountainous showers, from the Smoky Mountains to Harlan, Kentucky. That's really about it for rain. We have abundant bright sunshine and hotter weather. We should be pushing 40 90° days by the end of next work-week.

Coming from both Marco and Laura
Coming from both Marco and Laura(WVLT)

Marco heads for the Gulf late Monday, while Laura could make mainland-America landfall later Wednesday. Neither storm will impact us until Thursday at home.

Marco should come into the Gulf like a buzzsaw, but it is a very small storm. It will easily weaken before even reaching West Tennessee. Laura is the more likely of the two to bring us rain, though for now, the bands largely miss us. We are now seeing a 'blocking high' over the Smokies and Blue Ridge force Laura around the immediate area, but again, still anticipate rain.

A cold front on Saturday may not drop temperatures much, but it will bring thunder chances and a good shot at rain. Sunday and next Monday should be drier.

Your Forecast From WVLT
Your Forecast From WVLT(WVLT)
