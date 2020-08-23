NASA says asteroid heading our way before Election Day

(CNN) -According to the Center for Near Earth Objects Studies at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, a celestial object known as 2018VP1 is projected to come close to Earth on Nov. 2.

“Asteroid 2018VP1 is very small, approximately 6.5 feet and poses no threat to Earth. If it were to enter our planet’s atmosphere, it would disintegrate due to its extremely small size,” said NASA in a statement. “NASA has been directed by Congress to discover 90% of the near-Earth asteroids larger than 459 feet in size and reports on asteroids of any size.”

NASA says that “based on 21 observations spanning 12.968 days,” the chance of the asteroid hitting Earth is 0.41%.

