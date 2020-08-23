President Trump to arrive in Charlotte Monday on first day of Republican National Convention

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WVLT/WBTV) -President Donald Trump will arrive in Charlotte, N.C. Monday on the first day of the Republican National Convention, CBS affiliate WBTV reported.

A White House official previously announced plans for President Trump to visit a town near Asheville.

WBTV reported, President Trump will be visiting the city with daughter Ivanka Trump and United States Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue for the Farmers to Families program.

According to administration officials, this will be President Trump’s first visit to a Farmers to Families Box farm. Officials said he will tour Flavor 1st Growers and Packers in Mills River with Ivanka and Secretary Perdue.

The president is expected to give remarks at 3:30 p.m. Monday.

