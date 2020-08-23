Advertisement

Professional eater makes pit stop in East Tennessee

Santel is on a food tour, leading him to the state of Tennessee. He has taken on food challenges in all 50 states and 32 countries.
By Arial Starks
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -One of social media’s famous professional eaters made a pit stop in East Tennessee this weekend.

Randy Santel of St. Louis, Missouri has been professionally eating for around ten years. He takes on challenges recording himself eating large amounts of food and then posts the footage on his social media accounts, gaining millions of fans around the world .

He says when he started training originally, he would eat several pounds of watermelon at a time, eventually making room in his belly for up to nine pounds of food. Santel is on a food tour, leading him to the state of Tennessee. He has taken on food challenges in all 50 states and 32 countries.

On Saturday he kicked off a new challenge at a Knoxville restaurant, Union Place Bar and Grill.

Santel was the first person to attempt and beat Union Place’s challenge. The challenge required him to eat five pounds of food in under 30 minutes. Santel devoured the meal consisting of roughly 3 pounds of potatoes, cheese sauce and meat in around 23 minutes. He even added his own addition to the challenge by drinking three local beers - all in 29 minutes and 58 seconds.

His reward for successfully winning the challenge- a free $40 meal, bragging rights and some Union Place paraphernalia.

“We’ve got over a million people watching on Facebook and Youtube. My ego got to me and I knew how much crap I would get if I didn’t finish, so I just pushed through and got the win,” said Santel.

Santel said his visit to the 8-6-5 was extra special considering it marked his 865th food challenge win. He is expected to face a steak challenge in Pigeon Forge Sunday.

The Super-stacker Homewrecker Challenge is now available to other to try at Union Place Bar and Grill. The restaurant owners just ask that you call in advance if you want to take on the challenge.

