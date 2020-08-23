Seymour Volunteer Fire Department respond to Knox Co. structure fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Seymour Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire in Knox Co. Sunday morning.

According to Seymour VFD, crews responded to a fire on the 800 block of Bays Mountain Road that left a garage damaged.

Knox Co. Early morning structure leaves a garage damaged in the 800blk of Bays Mtn Rd. pic.twitter.com/ICadYx8h2E — Seymour VFD Alerts (@SeymourVFDAlert) August 23, 2020

This is a developing story.

