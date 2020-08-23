Seymour Volunteer Fire Department respond to Knox Co. structure fire
The Seymour Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire in Knox Co. Sunday morning.
Aug. 23, 2020
According to Seymour VFD, crews responded to a fire on the 800 block of Bays Mountain Road that left a garage damaged.
This is a developing story.
