Seymour Volunteer Fire Department respond to Knox Co. structure fire

The Seymour Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire in Knox Co. Sunday morning.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Seymour Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire in Knox Co. Sunday morning.

According to Seymour VFD, crews responded to a fire on the 800 block of Bays Mountain Road that left a garage damaged.

This is a developing story.

