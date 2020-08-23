Southeastern Louisiana officials concerned about back to back storms

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVLT/WVUE) -Residents of low lying areas of Southeast Louisiana are being asked to take precautions with voluntary evacuation orders already in place on the Grand Isle, CBS affiliate WVUE reported.

Louisiana coast officials said they worry about the water buildup that can occur from one storm surge piling up on top of another.

“If these storms come together I’m just afraid of more water coming in then we’ve ever had,” said Grand Isle Mayor David Camardelle.

WVUE reported, the Louisiana National Guard has been working all weekend to put in place 300 sandbags to fill a hole in Grand Isle’s Levee which was damaged during Tropical Storm Cristobal earlier this summer.

Grand Isle’s mayor has ordered a voluntary evacuation.

“After talking with GOHSEP, we’re doing a voluntary evacuation order for the trailers and the boats and we do have a lot of people on the right island right now and things are speeding up and could change by the hour,” said Carmardelle.

Terrebonne Parish officials said they worry about back to back storms piling up water as deep as 9 to 10 feet in some locations.

“I suspect we will have four or 5 feet of tidal surge on the first one and there will not be enough time between the two storms for the water to totally recede so this will be a double punch,” said Terrebone levee district chief Reggie Dupre.

Parish officials said they are urging everyone to start securing their assets and make evacuation plans.

