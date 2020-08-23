TBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Hamilton Co.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting incident in Hamilton Co. Saturday night.

The TBI, identified 50-year-old Ronald Andrew Hutson as the suspect involved in the incident.

According to TBI, a Hamilton Co. Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle on Coral Rd. when the vehicle failed to stop ensuing a pursuit.

Hutson continued to drive on Hixson Springs Rd., when he lost control of the vehicle and spun out.

TBI said as the deputy exited the vehicle, Hutson drove towards the deputy and a deputy fired his weapon.

The driver was shot and transported to a local hospital to be treated for injuries.

No deputies were injured during the incident.

