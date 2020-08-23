Advertisement

Trump campaign unveils 2020 Republican National Convention speakers

The Republican National Convention is set to kick off Monday, August 24, and will feature four nights of speakers ranging from the president's most vocal supporters on Capitol Hill to members of his family to Americans who the Trump campaign says have written "the great American story."
Donald Trump speaks after he accepted the nomination for president of the United States at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio on Thursday, July 21, 2016. (KVLY)
By Arial Starks
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WVLT/CBS) -As the GOP prepares to make its case for President Trump’s reelection, the Trump campaign unveiled Sunday its list of speakers who will be addressing supporters across the four-day event.

Among those set to appear are Mark and Patricia McCloskey and Nicholas Sandmann. Also on the agenda are Rudy Giuliani, Mr. Trump’s personal attorney, Dana White, president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, and Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA.

The convention, themed "Honoring the Great American Story," will close Thursday with Mr. Trump delivering a speech accepting the Republican presidential nomination from the White House.

Here is who will speak at the Republican National Convention:

Monday

  • Senator Tim Scott
  • House Republican Whip Steve Scalise
  • Representative Matt Gaetz
  • Representative Jim Jordan
  • Nikki Haley, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations
  • Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel
  • Georgia State Representative Vernon Jones
  • Amy Johnson Ford
  • Kimberly Guilfoyle, Trump campaign fundraiser and girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr.
  • Natalie Harp, Trump campaign advisory board member
  • Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA
  • Kim Klacik, Republican congressional nominee
  • Mark and Patricia McCloskey, St. Louis couple who pointed guns at Black Lives Matter protesters
  • Sean Parnell, Republican congressional nominee
  • Andrew Pollack, father of Meadow Pollack, who was killed in the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School
  • Donald Trump, Jr., oldest son of President Trump
  • Tanya Weinreis, small business owner whose coffee shop qualified for a loan under the Paycheck Protection Program

Tuesday

  • First Lady Melania Trump
  • Secretary of State Mike Pompeo
  • Senator Rand Paul
  • Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds
  • Florida Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez
  • Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron
  • Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi
  • Abby Johnson, anti-abortion rights activist
  • Jason Joyce
  • Myron Lizer, Navajo Nation vice president
  • Mary Ann Mendoza, mother whose son was killed by an illegal immigrant
  • Megan Pauley
  • Cris Peterson
  • John Peterson
  • Nicholas Sandmann, student who sued news outlets after confrontation with Native American activist
  • Eric Trump, son of Mr. Trump
  • Tiffany Trump, daughter of Mr. Trump

Wednesday

  • Vice President Mike Pence
  • Second Lady Karen Pence
  • Senator Marsha Blackburn
  • Senator Joni Ernst
  • South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem
  • Representative Dan Crenshaw
  • Representative Elise Stefanik
  • Representative Lee Zeldin
  • Richard Grenell, former acting director of national intelligence
  • Kellyanne Conway, White House counselor
  • Keith Kellogg, national security adviser to the vice president
  • Jack Brewer, former NFL player
  • Sister Dede Byrne, surgeon and military veteran
  • Madison Cawthorn, Republican congressional nominee
  • Scott Dane, executive director, Associated Contract Loggers & Truckers of Minnesota
  • Clarence Henderson, civil rights activist
  • Ryan Holets, police officer known for adopting opioid-addicted baby
  • Michael McHale, National Association of Police Organizations president
  • Burgess Owens, former NFL player and GOP congressional nominee
  • Lara Trump, Trump campaign adviser and wife of Eric Trump

Thursday

  • President Trump
  • HUD Secretary Ben Carson
  • Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell
  • Senator Tom Cotton
  • House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy
  • Representative Jeff Van Drew
  • Ivanka Trump, White House senior adviser
  • Ja'Ron Smith, White House assistant
  • Ann Dorn, widow of former police officer killed in St. Louis
  • Debbie Flood
  • Rudy Giuliani, former New York mayor
  • Franklin Graham, evangelical leader
  • Alice Johnson, ex-inmate pardoned by Mr. Trump
  • Wade Mayfield
  • Carl and Marsha Mueller, parents of U.S. aid worker killed by ISIS
  • Dana White, president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship

