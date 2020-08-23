Advertisement

TS Marco in Gulf aiming at Louisiana, TS Laura also on way

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) - Tropical Storm Marco is swirling over the Gulf of Mexico heading for a possible hit on the Louisiana coast as a hurricane, while Tropical Storm Laura knocked utilities out as it battered Hispaniola early Sunday, following a track forecast to take it to the same part of the U.S. coast, also as a hurricane.

It would be the first time two hurricanes appear in the Gulf of Mexico simultaneously, according to records dating to at least 1900, said Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach.

A hurricane watch was issued for the New Orleans metro area, which Hurricane Katrina pummeled in August 2005.

The projected tracks from the U.S. National Hurricane Center late Saturday pointed to both storms being together in the Gulf on Monday, with Marco hitting Louisiana's coast around midday and Laura making landfall in the same general area Wednesday. But there was still much uncertainty surrounding the forecasts for the two storms.

"It's entirely possible that the volatile shifts seen in the models could continue," the hurricane center said.

Laura was centered about 95 miles (150 kilometers) east of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Sunday morning, with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (75kph). It was moving west-northwest at 18 mph (30 kph).

Crews armed with megaphones in the Dominican capital of Santo Domingo had urged dozens of residents in flood-prone areas to evacuate before Laura's heavy rains hit. The storm left more than 100,000 people without water in the Dominican Republic on Saturday night, while earlier it snapped trees and knocked out power to more than 200,000 customers in neighboring Puerto Rico.

It was also whipping at Haiti, which shares Hispaniola with the Dominican Republic, and forecast to move over Cuba on Sunday night or Monday.

Officials in the Florida Keys, which Laura might pass over on its route into the Gulf, declared a local state of emergency and issued a mandatory evacuation order for anyone living on boats, in mobile homes and in campers. Tourists staying in hotels were warned to be aware of hazardous weather conditions and consider changing their plans starting Sunday.

Marco, meanwhile, was centered about 395 miles (635 kilometers) south-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River and was moving to the north-northwest at 13 mph (20 kph). It had maximum sustained winds of 70 mph (110 kph) and could become a hurricane sometime Sunday.

New warnings were added Sunday morning — including a storm surge warning from Morgan City, Louisiana to Ocean Springs, Mississippi, and a hurricane warning from Morgan City to the mouth of the Pearl River. A tropical storm warning included Lake Pontchartrain in Louisiana, and metropolitan New Orleans.

Storm surge up to 6 feet (2 meters) was forecast for parts of coastal Louisiana and Mississippi.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, who declared a state of emergency Friday, asked President Donald Trump for a federal emergency declaration. "The cumulative impact of these storms will likely have much of Louisiana facing tropical storm/hurricane force impacts for a much longer period of time than it would with any one hurricane," he wrote.

People in Louisiana headed to stores to stock up on food, water and other supplies. Raymond Monday of Gretna, though, had only a generator on his cart at Sam's Club. "We've got a freezer full of food" at home, along with large containers of water, he said.

Both storms were expected to bring 3 to 6 inches (8 to 15 centimeters) of rain to areas they were passing over or near, threatening flooding.

The hurricane center said the storms were not expected to interact as the region faces an unusually active hurricane season.

"We are in unprecedented times," Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said at a news conference Saturday as he declared a state of emergency. "We are dealing with not only two potential storms in the next few hours, we are also dealing with COVID-19."

___

Associated Press writers Freida Frisaro in Miami and Janet McConnaughey in New Orleans contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Changing weather prompts more fire fears in California

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Most of the damage was caused by three clusters of fire "complexes" that were ravaging forest and rural areas in and around the San Francisco Bay Area, which have burned 1,120 square miles.

National

Panda cub born at National Zoo in Washington DC

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
At 22, the baby's mother, Mei Xiang, is the oldest giant panda to successfully give birth in the United States.

National

Texas prepares as Laura, Marco approach despite changes in forecasts

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
If evacuations needs to take place, officials are encouraging the use of masks, sanitizer and wipes.

National

‘There’s kindness out there’: Mo. teacher donates kidney to student’s mother

Updated: 3 hours ago
The art teacher says the motivation behind her donation is that she wants her students to know kindness still exists.

Latest News

National

Mother receives kidney from son's art teacher in Missouri

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
The art teacher says the motivation behind her donation is that she wants her students to know kindness still exists.

National

Black police chief from Minneapolis says reform should start with respect

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
The president of the Minnesota Black Police Officers Association says mental health check ups are also necessary to ensure officers are in the right frame of mind to serve and protect the public.

National

Protesters dispersed after police shoot, kill Black man outside Louisiana store

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Officers in riot gear fired smoke canisters Saturday night to disperse a crowd of protesters demonstrating against the fatal police shooting.

National

Officials struggle to contain Calif. wildfires as nearly 1 million acres burn

Updated: 5 hours ago
|

Weather

Scattered rain Sunday afternoon, then watching the Tropics

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
We have 90s early in the week, but all 'eyes' are on Laura and Marco

National

2 tropical storms heading for double blow to US Gulf Coast

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The National Hurricane Center is forecasting both to make it into the Gulf of Mexico next week in what would be an almost simultaneous threat to the entire region.