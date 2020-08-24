11 active COVID-19 cases, 186 in isolation at Knox County Schools
Two students and nine staff members at Knox County Schools currently have COVID-19, according to data released by the Knox County School Board.
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
176 staff members and nine students at KCS are currently in isolation.
Parents are advised to keep their children home from school if they experience symptoms of COVID-19 or any other illness.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include:
- Fever of 100.4 or higher
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
- Loss of taste or smell
Find a COVID-19 testing location here.
