11 active COVID-19 cases, 186 in isolation at Knox County Schools

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two students and nine staff members at Knox County Schools currently have COVID-19, according to data released by the Knox County School Board.

176 staff members and nine students at KCS are currently in isolation.

Parents are advised to keep their children home from school if they experience symptoms of COVID-19 or any other illness.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

Loss of taste or smell

Find a COVID-19 testing location here.

