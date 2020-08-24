A few showers and storms to start the week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re starting the week with a few developing showers and storms. Bands of clouds and humidity are moving across the region from Tropical Storm Marco, but Laura has the potential for more of a direct impact by the end of the week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning starts with clouds, fog, and showers. We have isolated rain popping up, but those on and off pockets of rain can be heavier in spots. Temperatures are starting out in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees. Knox County schools start back today, so be ready for a lot more folks on the roads and rain gear handy.

We have a few showers and storms popping up and moving through at times midday through the afternoon. We’re peaking at a 40% coverage of our area as a whole, with most of the rain developing outlining the Valley and isolated rain and storms in the lower elevations. The high is around 86 degrees, but feels several degrees warmer.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy, with spotty rain and fog. The low will be around 69 degrees by the morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Tuesday and Wednesday are warm and steamy. We’re topping out around 89 degrees on Tuesday, with a few pop-up showers and storms mainly outlining the Valley. Wednesday is still on track to reach the low 90s, with a partly cloudy day and isolated rain and storms.

Marco heads for the Gulf late Monday, while Laura moves in around Louisiana Wednesday. Laura is the more likely of the two to bring us rain and breezy conditions by the end of the week.

A cold front on Saturday pushes us to the low 80s, with scattered rain and storms. These look to linger Sunday and slowly become more isolated Monday.

Mon AM 8-Day Forecast (WVLT)

This is the rainfall potential from Tropical Storms Marco and Laura. (WVLT)

