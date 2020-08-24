Advertisement

East Tenn. man among those who believe current world climate indicates biblical ‘end of days'

In this world of turmoil from the coronavirus as well as violent protests, more people of faith are wondering if this could mean the biblical end of days, known as the rapture when Christ returns taking with him believers to heaven.
By Alan Williams
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Craig Jenkins is one of those believers who thinks the end of days could be just around the corner. So much so, he’s amended his last will and testament. Many ask, why would you care?

“I’ve gotten that question multitudes of times,” said Jenkins. “This is one last time I’ll have the opportunity to point someone in the direction of Jesus Christ.”

In the office of his attorney, Tom Ramsey Jenkins amended his will to be left to one particular individual who is a nonbeliever. Tom signed it, but just in case that nonbeliever becomes a believer, Jenkins says he will amend it again.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

