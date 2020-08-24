Advertisement

Former GOP Sen. Jeff Flake endorses Biden

FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2018 file photo, then-Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz. participates in an interview at a forum held by The Atlantic in Washington.
FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2018 file photo, then-Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz. participates in an interview at a forum held by The Atlantic in Washington.(AP Photo/Cliff Owen)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former GOP Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona has endorsed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Flake was one of President Donald Trump's most consistent Republican critics in the Senate. He penned an Op Ed in The Washington Post in support of Trump's impeachment.

Flake retired from the Senate at the end of his term in 2019, saying he was out of step with the Republican Party in the era of Trump. He later wrote a book, "Conscience of a Conservative," that was a critique of Trump.

Flake is one of more than two dozen former Republican lawmakers to announce their support for “Republicans for Biden.” Former Reps. Charlie Dent of Pennsylvania, Jim Greenwood of Pennsylvania, Jim Leach of Iowa, and Sen. John Warner of Virginia are among former Republican lawmakers who also have endorsed Biden.

