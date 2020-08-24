Advertisement

How to recognize COVID-19 symptoms in children

Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 3:53 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - As children head back to school, new coronavirus numbers are causing concern for parents.

There has been a 90% increase in the number of COVID-19 among children in the United States in the last several weeks, according to data released by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association.

“We’ve had 90 deaths in children in the United States already, in just a few months,” Dr. Sean O’Leary,Vice Chair of the American Academy of Pediatrics Committee on Infection Diseases, said.

The American Academy of Pediatrics says it appears that severe illness due to COVID-19 is rare among children, but O’Leary says it is still important to take the virus seriously.

The symptoms of COVID-19 are the same in children as they are in everyone else -- cough, shortness of breath and fever -- just to name a few.

Pediatricians say other key signs to watch for include any difficulty in breathing, a rash that spreads quickly, lack of energy and problems keeping a child awake.

The American Academy of Pediatrics says that while children represented only about 9% of all cases in states reporting cases by age, over 400,000 children have tested positive for COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

More young adults in the US live with their parents than at anytime since Great Depression

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
According to a recent analysis from the Pew Research Center, a record number of young adults in the U.S. have had to move back in with their parents due to the pandemic.

Politics Headlines

Trump, Biden spar over economy, workers in Labor Day blitz

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Both campaigns see Wisconsin as a prize that could be pivotal. Trump’s narrow win in Wisconsin in 2016 helped to send him to the White House.

National

Jelly Belly founder to give away candy factory in nationwide treasure hunt

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Gray News staff
The founder of The Jelly Belly jelly beans is giving away one of his candy factories as part of a nationwide treasure hunt.

National

Authorities: Gunman sought after Ga. deputy shot; vest saved him

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Monday the 29-year-old suspect fired numerous gunshots at Whitfield County Sheriff’s Deputy Darrell Hackney from inside his vehicle.

WVLT

Summer warmth lingers this week

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Austin Bowling
Rain chances return later in the week along with slightly cooler temperatures.

Latest News

National

Dustin Johnson cashes in and finally wins the FedEx Cup

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Dustin Johnson finally has his name on the FedEx Cup trophy and a whopping $15 million that comes with it.

News

Visitors come out of state to experience ’incredible’ Sevier County Fair, organizer says

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Sales and Marketing Director at the Sevier County Fair says the fair has broken a record number of people attending despite the pandemic.

News

Scammer posing as police, accusing Alcoa residents of contacting underage kids on Bumble

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The Alcoa Police Department warned residents over the weekend that a scammer, posing as a sergeant with the department, is calling people and accusing them of having contact with underage kids on a dating app.

News

Students prepare for first day in Hamblen County

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Students in Hamblen County are readying for their first day.

News

Mother, daughter rescued after kayaking accident in Kentucky

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A mother and daughter were rescued after a kayaking incident Sunday afternoon in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

News

Enjoying the most on Labor Day despite pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Labor Day looks a bit different this year for some as residents have fun, while remaining mindful of the pandemic.