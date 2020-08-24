No in person classes Monday after COVID-19 case at Lenoir City High School

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - There will be no in-person classes at Lenoir City High School Monday, according to an announcement on the school’s social media account.

The announcement said instruction would be online only for grades 9-12 due to recent positive COVID-19 tests.

Parents should visit the Lenoir City Schools website here for more information about virtual learning. According to the announcement, assignments and expectations from teachers will be given through the Canvas website.

Due to the recent positive COVID-19 tests at LCHS, all students in grades 9-12 will have an At-Home Learning Day on Mon, Aug 24. Students will not attend in-person at LCHS. Check Canvas and email for At-Home Learning expectations and assignments from your teacher. pic.twitter.com/vv9DTmI6IA — LCHS Panthers (@Panthers_LCHS) August 23, 2020

