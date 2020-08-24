No in person classes Monday after COVID-19 case at Lenoir City High School
There will be no in-person classes at Lenoir City High School Monday, according to an announcement on the school’s social media account.
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 7:06 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - There will be no in-person classes at Lenoir City High School Monday, according to an announcement on the school’s social media account.
The announcement said instruction would be online only for grades 9-12 due to recent positive COVID-19 tests.
Parents should visit the Lenoir City Schools website here for more information about virtual learning. According to the announcement, assignments and expectations from teachers will be given through the Canvas website.
Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.