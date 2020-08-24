Tenn. church vandalized ahead of Roger Stone appearance

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) - The sheriff’s office is investigating after a Mt. Juliet church was vandalized overnight Saturday.

Just got word from our staff that our building, tent, chairs, church sign and my pulpit were all vandalized last night. Headed there now. Police are on the way. SERVICE WILL NOT BE STOPPED. See y’all at 10:30. Posted by Pastor Greg Locke on Sunday, August 23, 2020

Global Vision Bible Church Pastor Greg Locke said he believes the vandals were motivated by former Trump aid Roger Stone’s scheduled appearance at the church.

According to a report from WTVF, some of the graffiti on the church featured Stone and Locke’s name.

Roger Stone was convicted of multiple crimes in relation to Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, but President Trump issued a pardon in January.

The Sheriff’s office said no suspects have been identified in relation to the vandalism.

Deputies said they plan to increase patrols during Stone’s appearance on August 30.

Sunday’s church service continued despite the incident.

Yes, the church I Pastor in Mount Juliet, TN is having Roger Stone share his testimony of conversion and I approve this message. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2Jg5RI4uex — Pastor Greg Locke (@pastorlocke) August 11, 2020

