Tennessee state park unveils new $2.7M visitors center

Fall Creek Falls
Fall Creek Falls(Fall Creek Falls State Park)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 6:49 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SPENCER, Tenn. (AP) - Fall Creek Falls State Park has unveiled a new $2.7 million visitors center in Tennessee. The state Department of Environment and Conservation says parks officials and lawmakers held a ribbon-cutting Friday for the 4,800-square-foot facility.

The center features 24-hour accessible restrooms, a gift shop, a conference room for rent and a covered patio with a gas fire pit.

All overnight cabin and campers will check-in at the center.

The park is in Bledsoe and Van Buren counties and includes more than 29,800 acres across the Cumberland Plateau. A new 85-room lodge there is expected to open in 2021.

Posted by Fall Creek Falls State Park on Friday, August 21, 2020

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

