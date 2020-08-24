Titans sign Trevor Siemian, three others during a flurry of roster moves

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Titans have agreed to terms with veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian.

Siemian, who worked out for the team earlier this week, will provide experience at the position behind veteran quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

The transaction came on a day when the Titans made a bevy of roster moves.

Also signed by the Titans: tight end Geoff Swaim, running back Marcus Marshall, and receiver Krishawn Hogan.

The team on Thursday parted ways with quarterback Cole McDonald, a seventh-round pick by the Titans in the 2020 NFL Draft from Hawaii, while also waiving running back Dalyn Dawkins, receiver Kyle Williams and tight end Parker Hesse.

Siemian will compete with Logan Woodside for the back-up spot behind Tannehill.

A seventh-round pick of the Denver Broncos in the 2015 NFL Draft, Siemian has completed 498-of-841 passes for 5,689 yards in his career, with 30 touchdowns and 24 interceptions, along with a 79.6 rating. He's played 27 games, with 25 starts, for the Broncos (2015-17), Vikings (2018) and Jets (2019) in his five-year career.

He earned a Super Bowl ring as Peyton Manning's back-up with the Broncos during the 2015 season.

In 2016, Siemian was a 14-game starter for the Broncos, leading them to an 8-6 record in those starts, and posting 3,401 passing yards, 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Last year for the Jets, he played in one game before being placed on injured reserve. In 2018, he served as the backup for the Vikings and did not play in a game.

Swaim (6-4, 260), a seventh-round pick of the Cowboys in the 2015 NFL Draft, has played in 43 games over the past five seasons with the Cowboys (2015-18) and the Jaguars (2019). He's recorded 48 catches for 401 yards and a touchdown in his career. Swaim, who played collegiately at the University of Texas, appeared in six games with two starts for the Jaguars last season, and he posted 13 receptions for 65 yards.

Hogan (6-3, 217), who played collegiately at Marian (Ind.), has spent time with the Cardinals, Colts and Saints in the NFL. He was promoted to the active roster of the Saints last October, and he made his first professional catch on a four-yard reception against the Titans in a Week 16 contest at Nissan Stadium.

Hogan has 10 games of NFL experience over three seasons with Arizona, Indianapolis and New Orleans.

Marshall (5-10, 200), originally signed by Kansas City as an undrafted free agent out of James Madison following the 2019 NFL Draft, was released by the Chiefs in April. Marshall finished last year’s preseason in Kansas City with 17 carries for 80 yards and five catches for 25 yards. In his senior season at James Madison, Marshall played in 10 games, making one start, and he had 78 carries for 466 yards and six touchdowns.

