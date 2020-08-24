Advertisement

Zoom outage impacts thousands of users

Thousands of users on the east coast were unable to login to Zoom Monday morning, according to downdetector.com.
By Megan Sadler
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thousands of users on the east coast were unable to login to Zoom Monday morning, according to downdetector.com.

As of 9:30 a.m., there were nearly 12,000 reports of problems with the video conference app.

The Zoom status website said there was a partial outage for meetings and webinars.

In a statement on Twitter, the Zoom account said, “We have received reports of users being unable to start and join Zoom meetings and webinars. We are currently investigating and will provide updates when we have them.”

You can follow the latest updates on the situation here.

No information on when the outage is expected to be resolved has been released.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

