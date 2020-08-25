Local tech company helps to provide Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee with drive-in WiFi

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -With many students attending school virtually, this year’s school list includes WiFi.

Making sure children with Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee have internet access, RCN Technologies Knoxville teamed up with U.S Cellular to provide a drive-in WiFi hotspot parking lot outside of the Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee’s Downtown Knoxville location.

“We just saw the need especially with all of the online learning that is taking place right now and just knowing that people need an option if WiFi isn’t working at home to be able to get in or get out somewhere and be able to connect in case they have homework to do or something like that, we really wanted to offer that to our families,” Stacy Bevil, Site Base Program Director.

“U.S Cellular provided the internet connectivity for the device, and then we had to work with them to determine what kid of content we needed to filter as well because that’s pretty important when your’re offering kids WiFi,” said Reed Perryman, Director, Public Sector Sales for RCN.

In addition to the drive in WiFi hotspot, Big Brothers Big Sisters also has a resource center set up where families can log onto a computer and print homework.

If you are not a BBBSET member, you can click here for more information for internet access.

