Morristown police searching for missing 28-year-old

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Morristown investigators are searching for missing 28-year-old Joseph William Ricker.

Family members told police that Ricker is homeless and was last known to be staying in Morristown. Ricker has not been seen by his family since March.

Police say that Ricker is described as a white male, 5′ 9″ tall, and weighs approximately 140 pounds. He has no known vehicle and detectives are unsure if he is still in the area.

Investigators ask anyone with information concerning Ricker’s whereabouts to contact the dispatch center at 423-585-2701.

