5 fraternities, 1 sorority at UT on ‘interim suspension’ after large gatherings

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee Chancellor Donde Plowman announced the ‘interim suspension’ of six campus organizations after they held large gatherings last week.

On Thursday, the organizations were identified as:

Alpha Tau Omega,

Sigma Alpha Epsilon,

Delta Tau Delta,

Pi Kappa Alpha,

Kappa Alpha,

and Chi Omega.

“Last week we shared that students and student organizations that host gatherings are responsible for ensuring that adequate steps are taken to protect the health, safety, and welfare of our community as outlined in the Student Code of Conduct. The Division of Student Life has placed six student organizations on interim suspension based on reports that they held or organized gatherings in a manner that endangered the health, safety, or welfare of others,” the chancellor said in an email to students Wednesday.

Plowman said the suspensions are the result of the six organizations not complying with the university’s Student Code of Conduct and the COVID-19 guidelines set in place to keep everyone safe.

“These organizations are not permitted to host social events, either virtually or in person, while under investigation. They are not permitted to host any group meetings in person, even if those events are not social in nature. The majority of our students are taking precautions to protect other people and preserve the on-campus experience. We will continue to work together as Volunteers to protect our community,” the email read.

