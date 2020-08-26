Campbell County organization providing free food and housing to men in need

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Springs of Life Recovery Center in Campbell County is continuing to help to provide free housing, food and employment readiness programs to men in need.

Cliff Branam, the Executive Director of the center said they’ve always been there to help the community, and have recently expanded their capacity to take in more men.

“We really just wanna try and get the word out to people and let them know that help is available, so if someone finds themselves in a situation where they are needing that assistance we wanna make sure that we’re here for them,” Branam said.

Branam said the center also helps men with general health needs, dental assistance, access to free Hep C treatments, recovery classes, case management and employment opportunities.

Men can stay at the center for up to nine months.

For more information about Springs of Life Recovery Center, call 423-784-6622, or click here.

