East Tennessee Psychologist Creates Free Forum for Mental Health and Politics

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Psychologist Abraham Brietstein is on a mission to bring people together. He’s starting a new Facebook page called Shrink Rap.

“Shrinks talking to the general public and creating a dialogue,” said Brietstein.

Brietstein has been a clinical psychologist for the last 40 years. He wanted to give people a safe space to talk to mental health professionals about political issues without arguing over which side is right. His mental health professional friends jumped on board to encourage helpful conversation.

“There have always been disparities in opinions, but I’ve never seen the country more divided than it is today. We are more divided than we’ve ever been before. It’s my hope that we can overcome that and move forward as a country together,” said Brietstein.

Brietstein says they’re promoting factual resources instead of Facebook posts.

“We are posting articles and encouraging discussion and we hope that we are energizing people to become more informed so that when they go to the ballot box they are making their decision based on the post important issues,” said Brietstein.

Access to these psychologists is free, but there are rules to join. Brietstein says they want to encourage helpful conversations so people who join have to treat others with respect and focus on facts or issues of mental health.

“They’re able to make informed decisions about the most important issues that confront us we’re trying to make a healthy constructive conversation because it’s only through those kinds of conversations that we really benefit, otherwise we’re really just talking to ourselves,” said Brietstein.

Brietstein is hoping the group will provide a safe place for people to discuss politics and what is weighing on their mind.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.