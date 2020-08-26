Advertisement

Family of man shot, killed by officer in 2019 sues Knoxville

The family of a man who was shot and killed by police in 2019 is suing the City of Knoxville and its police chief Eve Thomas.
Photo of 33-year-old Channara Tom Pheap at vigil./(WVLT)
Photo of 33-year-old Channara Tom Pheap at vigil./(WVLT)(WVLT)
By Arial Starks
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The family of a man who was shot and killed by police in 2019 is suing the City of Knoxville and its police chief Eve Thomas, and several others.

According to a release, the lawsuit was filed August 26, 2020 by the family of Channara T. “Philly” Pheap. The family is seeking “compensation for Mr. Pheap’s death” not exceeding $10 million.

Pheap was shot and killed while allegedly running away from KPD officer Dylan M. Williams on August 26, 2019, according to the lawsuit. Williams is named in the suit as well as multiple other defendants known only as John and Jane Does.

According to KPD, officer Williams was investigating after a hit and run incident involving Pheap. Investigators said police responded to 1716 Merchants Drive and while there, Williams said he got in an altercation with a suspect, which led him to shoot Pheap.

The lawsuit states the Knox County Medical examiner determined that the bullet that killed Pheap entered his body through his back and exited through his chest, indicating he was shot in the back.

KPD reported that the evidence showed Pheap was not shot in the back but rather in the side. On November 7, the Knox County District Attorney’s Office said Williams was justified in the shooting. Williams was not charged in the incident.

The lawsuit is challenging the training KPD officers have when responding to incidents with “deadly force.” It also sites ‘bias’ in the complaint.

“Our complaint alleges, and we intend to prove, that this investigation of a minor traffic incident was escalated unnecessarily by this officer-first to a fight, and ultimately to the decision to draw and fire on a fleeing man,” said Joshua Hedrick, representative for the Pheap family.

This officer-involved shooting was prevalent in sparking members of the community to call for body cameras in KPD officers.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved..

Latest News

National

Hurricane Laura blasts Gulf Coast with wind, rain and wall of seawater; first death reported

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The National Hurricane Center says Laura remains a hurricane more than 170 miles inland, drenching central Louisiana.

News

Former KPD officer indicted for theft after falsifying overtime requests

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Smith reportedly admitted that he requested overtime pay for time he did not work to help pay for medical bills.

News

Knoxville church giving away free gas to community members

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alivia Harris
A Knoxville Church announced it will give away free gas to community members on Saturday, August 29.

News

Socially-distant fun brings a thrill

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
The 'night flights' at Navitat are a seasonal ropes course for the whole family

News

Nearly 11K new unemployment claims filed last week in Tennessee

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The latest data showed new unemployment claims have dropped after an increase the previous week.

Latest News

News

Nationwide recall issued for dog food over salmonella concerns

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
A dog food company issued a recall after salmonella concerns were raised.

News

Peaches recalled nationwide following salmonella outbreak

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The recalled products were sold at stores like Target, Aldi and Kroger, according to the CDC.

News

Judge orders Tennessee to mention virus on mail voting form

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The order gives the state until Aug. 31 to change the form, and until Sept. 1 to give county election officials corresponding guidance.

News

24 active COVID-19 cases, 347 in isolation or quarantine at Knox County Schools

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler and Alivia Harris
Ten students and 14 staff members at Knox County Schools currently have COVID-19, according to data released by the Knox County School Board.

Forecast

Clouds, few pop-ups today, Hurricane Laura’s local impacts by Saturday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Heather Haley
We’ll have a few more opportunities for storms to end the week, but heavy downpours and strong wind gusts move in this weekend as remnants of Hurricane Laura move through the region.

National

17-year-old arrested after 2 killed during unrest in Kenosha

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Two people were shot to death during another night of Black Lives Matter protests in Kenosha in a possible vigilante attack carried out by a young white man who was caught on cellphone video opening fire in the middle of the street with a semi-automatic rifle.