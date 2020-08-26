Advertisement

Gov. Lee expands small business relief program

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and the Financial Stimulus Accountability Group announced a new expansion to financial relief programs for small businesses, agribusinesses, displaced workers, and the tourism industry through the federal Coronavirus Relief Fund.
(WVLT)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and the Financial Stimulus Accountability Group announced a new expansion to financial relief programs for small businesses, agribusinesses, displaced workers, and the tourism industry through the federal Coronavirus Relief Fund.

The Tennessee Small Business Relief Program will now include industries that impacted a decrease in business opportunities due to the pandemic in April, with and additional $83.5 million added to the program’s initial $200 million.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has placed enormous strain on businesses and industries of all types,” said Gov. Lee. “We’ll continue to distribute federal resources prudently to address the pressing needs of Tennessee businesses to get our economy back on track.”

The governor’s office on Wednesday released the following list with information about which new industries have been added to the list of beneficiaries of the program:

Expansion of Tennessee Small Business Relief Program - $83,517,500

The Tennessee Small Business Relief Program will expand to include additional businesses provided they have less than $10 million in annual gross sales and fall within an industry impacted by executive order limitations on activities, gatherings, and other non-essential businesses and activities; or a retail industry that experienced a 25% reduction in taxable sales in the month of April due to the public health emergency.

In addition to the original list of eligible businesses, below are the categories of small businesses that will be eligible under this expansion:

  • Caterers, Mobile Food Services, and Food Service Contractors
  • Wedding and Event Planners
  • Convention and Trade Show Organizers
  • Wedding and Banquet Hall and Similar Property Rental
  • Linen Supply Services
  • Photography Studios
  • Travel Agencies and Travel Arrangement Services
  • Car, Truck, Trailer, and RV Rental
  • Sightseeing and Tour Operators
  • Taxi, Limousine, Bus, and Other Transportation Services
  • Recreational Vehicle and Vacation Camps
  • Sports and Recreation Instruction
  • Fine Arts Instruction, Exam Prep, Driving Schools, and Other Similar Instruction
  • Motion Picture and Video Production and Distribution Services
  • Music Production, Distribution, and Publishing Services
  • Sound Recording Studios

The expansion list will also include, among others, the following businesses that are now eligible if their sales were reduced by at least 25%, as shown on their April sales tax returns (filed in May):

  • Florists
  • Party and Banquet Equipment and Other Supply Rental
  • Formal Wear and Costume Rental
  • Consumer Electronics and Appliances Rental
  • General Rental Centers and Other Consumer Goods Rental
  • Gasoline Stations and Convenience Stores
  • Warehouse Clubs and General Merchandise Stores
  • Home Centers, Hardware Stores, and Paint Stores
  • Household Appliance and Electronics Stores
  • Nurseries, Garden Centers, and Outdoor Power Equipment Stores
  • Pharmacies and Drug Stores
  • Optical Goods Stores
  • Cosmetics, Beauty Supply, and Perfume Stores
  • Supermarkets and Other Grocery Stores
  • Baked Goods and Other Specialty Food Stores
  • Beer, Wine, and Liquor Stores
  • Food Supplement Stores
  • Vending Machine Operators
  • New and Used Car Dealers
  • Recreational Vehicle, Boat, and Other Vehicle Dealers
  • Automotive Parts and Accessories Stores
  • Tire Dealers
  • Online Stores (selling from a Tennessee location)
  • Other Direct Selling Establishments

A full list of and instructions for eligible businesses will be available from the Tennessee Department of Revenue.

Agriculture and Forestry Economic Relief - $50 million

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture will establish an economic support program for agricultural businesses and forestry businesses to help ensure stability of the food supply chain and agribusiness economy. The department will accept applications for funding between August 17 through August 31 to make grant awards the week of September 14.

Tourism Industry Recovery Support - $25 million

The Tennessee Department of Tourist Development will utilize $25,000,000 from the CRF to remarket and support the State’s tourism industry recovery from the public health emergency. Of the total funding, $15,000,000 will be directly designated for destination marketing organizations (DMOs) in all 95 counties.

Workforce Development - $9.5 million

Tennessee will allocate $7.5 million to two established workforce development programs: Reemployment Service and Eligibility Assessment (RESEA) Program Expansion and Career and Training Services, and $2 million to the Department of Labor and Workforce Development’s Virtual American Jobs Center. These funds will provide reemployment services to a proposed 17,000 participants to return them to gainful, sustainable employment.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Hurricane Laura blasts Gulf Coast with wind, rain and wall of seawater; first death reported

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The National Hurricane Center says Laura remains a hurricane more than 170 miles inland, drenching central Louisiana.

News

Former KPD officer indicted for theft after falsifying overtime requests

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Smith reportedly admitted that he requested overtime pay for time he did not work to help pay for medical bills.

News

Knoxville church giving away free gas to community members

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alivia Harris
A Knoxville Church announced it will give away free gas to community members on Saturday, August 29.

News

Socially-distant fun brings a thrill

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
The 'night flights' at Navitat are a seasonal ropes course for the whole family

News

Nearly 11K new unemployment claims filed last week in Tennessee

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The latest data showed new unemployment claims have dropped after an increase the previous week.

Latest News

News

Nationwide recall issued for dog food over salmonella concerns

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
A dog food company issued a recall after salmonella concerns were raised.

News

Peaches recalled nationwide following salmonella outbreak

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The recalled products were sold at stores like Target, Aldi and Kroger, according to the CDC.

News

Judge orders Tennessee to mention virus on mail voting form

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The order gives the state until Aug. 31 to change the form, and until Sept. 1 to give county election officials corresponding guidance.

News

24 active COVID-19 cases, 347 in isolation or quarantine at Knox County Schools

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler and Alivia Harris
Ten students and 14 staff members at Knox County Schools currently have COVID-19, according to data released by the Knox County School Board.

Forecast

Clouds, few pop-ups today, Hurricane Laura’s local impacts by Saturday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Heather Haley
We’ll have a few more opportunities for storms to end the week, but heavy downpours and strong wind gusts move in this weekend as remnants of Hurricane Laura move through the region.

National

17-year-old arrested after 2 killed during unrest in Kenosha

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Two people were shot to death during another night of Black Lives Matter protests in Kenosha in a possible vigilante attack carried out by a young white man who was caught on cellphone video opening fire in the middle of the street with a semi-automatic rifle.