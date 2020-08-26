GSMNP increases access to campground and picnic areas

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Officials with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park announced it will increase access to campgrounds and picnic areas.

The National Park Service said it is working with federal, state and local health officials to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and used a phased reopening plan to increase access on a “park-by-park basis.”

Beginning on Thursday, September 3, the following additional areas will be accessible:

· Abrams Creek, Balsam Mountain, Big Creek, Cataloochee, and Cosby Campgrounds

· Big Creek, Cataloochee, Round Bottom, and Tow String Horse Camps

· Heintooga and Look Rock Picnic Areas

· Little Greenbrier Road

The following spaces will continue to be available:

· All park trails, backcountry campsites, and shelters

· All visitor centers and restrooms

· Cable Mill in Cades Cove and Mingus Mill near Oconaluftee

· Cades Cove, Elkmont, Deep Creek, and Smokemont Campgrounds

· Anthony Creek Horse Camp

· Big Creek, Cades Cove, Chimney Tops, Collins Creek, Cosby, Deep Creek, Greenbrier, and Metcalf Bottoms Picnic Areas

· Spence Cabin and all Picnic Pavilions for day-use rental

