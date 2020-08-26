Hurricane Laura makes landfall tonight, local impacts felt Saturday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’ll have a few more opportunities for storms to end the week, but heavy downpours and strong wind gusts move in this weekend as remnants of Hurricane Laura move through the region.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Storms along the plateau have fizzled out for the night. A blanket of clouds will linger along with just a spotty shower chance through the early morning hours. The low will be a stuffy 72 by the morning.

A few more pop-ups develop Thursday, especially later in the afternoon and into the evening hours. Most of these downpours will stay confined around Upper East Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky, while a more isolated chance exists for the Valley. The high will be around 89 degrees but still feels like the mid 90s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Late week is when we’ll start feeling some of the impacts of Hurricane Laura’s leftovers. We’ll be covered by clouds on Friday along with a few spotty showers, but rain chances will grow considerably later that night. Highs will still manage to top 89 degrees. The winds will become a story, as well, topping 20 to 30 miles per hour at times in the afternoon and evening hours.

Saturday is when we expect to see the heaviest rain and gusty winds as Laura sweeps over our area. Rainfall potential ranges from a half an inch to even 1 to 2 in spots, prompting a WVLT Weather Alert for our area. We are also watching the winds that will fan out, potentially reaching 50 to 60+ mph. We’ll be monitoring the exact track of Laura, as that may shift the axis of heaviest rainfall.

Rain tapers off across the tops of the Smokies Sunday morning, bringing us back to partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 80s. Humidity drops, leaving us with a refreshing Sunday afternoon and a cooler night.

The next opportunity for rain would arrive by Tuesday of next week.

Wed AM 8-Day Forecast (WVLT)

Heavy rain and gusty winds to move across the region from Hurricane Laura. (WVLT)

