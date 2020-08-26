Isolated pop-ups today ahead of weekend tropical downpours

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Wednesday is your best day to get outside, with a little more sunshine and only isolated rain chances. We’ll have a few more showers and storms to end the week, but winds increase and then some heavy downpours and strong wind gusts move in this weekend as remnants of Hurricane Laura move through the region.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Wednesday comes with a mix of sun and clouds and some isolated rain and storms popping up. These are mainly developing in the higher elevations today. The high is around 90 degrees, but that humidity sticks around and makes it feel about 6 degrees warmer in the shade.

Tonight will become mostly cloudy, with spotty rain. The low will be a stuffy 72 by the morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll have a few more pop-ups Thursday, especially later in the afternoon and into the evening hours. Most of Thursday’s pop-ups are looking to develop around Northeast Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky, meanwhile more isolated for the Valley. The high will be around 89 degrees, and continues to feel like the mid 90s.

Late week is when we’ll start feeling some of the impacts from what will be remnants of Hurricane Laura. We’re looking at a blanket of clouds on Friday and a few pop-ups, but rain chances will grow considerably Friday night. Friday’s high will be around 89 degrees, but winds will increase. Gusts can reach 20 to 30 miles per hour at times in the afternoon and evening hours.

Saturday is when we expect to see the heaviest rain and gusty winds as Laura sweeps over our area. Rainfall potential ranges from a half an inch to even 1 to 2 in spots, prompting a WVLT Weather Alert for our area. We are also watching the winds that will fan out, potentially reaching 50 to 60+ mph. We’ll be monitoring the exact track of Laura, as that may shift the axis of heaviest rainfall.

Rain tapers off across the tops of the Smokies Sunday morning, bringing us back to partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 80s. Humidity drops, leaving us with a refreshing Sunday afternoon and a cooler night.

The next opportunity for rain would arrive by Tuesday of next week.

