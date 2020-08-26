Kingsport Police searching for missing man

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WVLT) - Kingsport Police Department is searching for a missing 69-year-old man.

KPD said Charles D. Roberts was reported missing on August 25. Roberts has not been seen or heard from since August 21.

Investigators said foul play is not suspected, but the family has concerns to due Roberts’ age and health.

Roberts is approximately 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs roughly 154 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. He is possibly traveling in a gray 2018 Nissan Sentra compact sedan displaying TN registration 6D07Z3.

Anyone who sees him or his vehicle should contact KPD Criminal Investigations Division at 423-229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.

Tip can also be submitted online here.

