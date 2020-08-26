Knoxville non-profit to provide free milk to people in need

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville non-profit organization announced it will distribute free milk to those in need.

The Dairy Alliance partnered with Borden Dairy and the Tennessee 4-H Foundation to provide the milk at no cost to Knox County residents.

“Many families are struggling due to COVID-19 and hopefully this milk giveaway will do a small part in nourishing families across the state,” The Dairy Alliance said in a release. “The goal is to provide families with the calcium, protein, vitamin D, and other valuable nutrients that milk offers.”

The milk will be distributed through a contactless drive-through. Volunteers will place milk in the trunks of vehicles passing through.

The event will take place at West Town Mall located at 7600 Kingston Pike on Thursday, August 27 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

