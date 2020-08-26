Knoxville Opera to hold free ‘mini concert’ this weekend
The Knoxville Opera announced it will hold a free ‘mini concert’ this weekend.
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Opera announced it will hold a free ‘mini concert’ this weekend.
The concert will be held at the Marble Hall at Lakeshore Park on Saturday August 29 at 3:00 p.m. and Sunday August 30 at 4:30 p.m.
Reservations are required for the event and drinks are allowed.
You can call 865-524-0795 from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. with any questions.
Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.