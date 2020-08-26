Knoxville Opera to hold free ‘mini concert’ this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Opera announced it will hold a free ‘mini concert’ this weekend.

The concert will be held at the Marble Hall at Lakeshore Park on Saturday August 29 at 3:00 p.m. and Sunday August 30 at 4:30 p.m.

Looking for something free, socially distanced, and fun to do this weekend? Call in for reservations for an outdoor mini-concert to be held at the Marble Hall at Lakeshore Park. Masks are required at all times. Beverages are permitted, food is not. Call 865-524-0795 10a-5p. pic.twitter.com/0Tf08nI9Pc — Knoxville Opera (@KnoxvilleOpera) August 25, 2020

Reservations are required for the event and drinks are allowed.

You can call 865-524-0795 from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. with any questions.

