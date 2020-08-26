Knoxville Stein Mart stores closing

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Stein Mart stores in Tennessee are closing after the department store chain filed for bankruptcy earlier this month.

In early August, the store announced all 279 U.S. stores, across 30 states, were closing through “Going-Out-of-Business” sales.

Stein Mart locations in Knoxville and Farragut are among the listed closures. The stores announced they will begin liquidation sales soon. Click here to see a full list.

