KPD: Fourth suspect arrested in connection to 2019 double murder

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A fourth suspect has been arrested in connection to a 2019 double murder.

According to a release from the Knoxville Police Department, Eric Fairchild, 18, was arrested in Morristown on August 26, 2020. He is the fourth suspect in the December 29, 2019 double murder of two brothers that took place at the Rocky Top Apartments located at 4009 Bedrock Way.

Fairchild is charged with Felony Murder and Especially Aggravated Robbery.

He was booked into the Knox County jail on a $750,000 bond.

