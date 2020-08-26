KPD searching for suspected package thief

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville police are asking for the public’s help to identify an individual suspected of stealing packages from a front porch.

KPD said the theft occurred in the 100 block of Overbrook Drive Tuesday.

Anyone who knows who the suspect may be is encouraged to call the police. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling 865-215-7212 or emailing propertycrimes@knoxvilletn.gov.

