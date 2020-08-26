Lucky Charms to sell marshmallow-only pouches at stores nationwide

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Lucky Charms announced some magically delicious news.

Retailers nationwide will soon begin to sell pouches of the famous Lucky Charms marshmallows.

For the first time ever, Just Magical Marshmallows will be available nationwide at select retailers, Lucky Charms’ maker, General Mills, said.

The 6 oz. bags will feature all eight of the marshmallows that have been featured in the cereal for decades.

General Mills said the marshmallow pouches, which will be more widely available in the U.S. in September, will be about $3.99 and will be available for a limited time.

For a limited time you can say #JustMagicalMarshmallows are mine. The magic will peak in the coming weeks!💫 pic.twitter.com/MX9SvwM6s4 — Lucky Charms (@LuckyCharms) August 24, 2020

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.