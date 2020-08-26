Man claiming to be YouTube producer accused of groping UT students

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee Police Department announced a man accused of groping female students has been arrested.

According to a safety notice from UT, a man was accused of approaching female students in the area of the Institute of Agriculture and claiming to be a YouTube producer. Victims said the man told them they could win prize money for answering questions.

Victims said when they answered questions wrong, the suspect attempted to grope them.

Police announced Wednesday that a man named Paul Hollins was arrested near the UT Gardens in connection to the incident.

