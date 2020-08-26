More than $180M invested into expansion of Downtown Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville officials announced more than $180 million is being invested into the expansion of Downtown Knoxville.

The funds are being privately invested into condominiums, apartments, restaurants, offices and hotel renovations.

An additional 1,000 residents are expected to move into or the near downtown area by summer 2021.

“We’re very bullish about downtown. We’re not looking at short-term development – we’re looking at 20 to 50 years,” Tim Hill, co-owner of Hatcher-Hill Properties said. “So if there’s a little blip in the economy, that’s OK, we’ll continue on about our business.”

Deputy to the Mayor Stephanie Welch, the City’s Chief Economic and Community Development Officer said funding for some of the projects have been assisted with City tax incentives. One project was funded by the Commercial Façade Improvement Program.

“Development projects face different sets of circumstances,” Welch says. “Some, like the mixed-use development under construction at the former state Supreme Court site, are so challenging, it’s almost impossible to envision them happening without some help from the City to close the financing gap and make these projects viable.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.