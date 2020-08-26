NBA postpones Wednesday games after Bucks boycott

(WVLT) - A release from the NBA said all games scheduled for Wednesday night have been postponed.

“The NBA and the NBPA today announced that in light of the Milwaukee Bucks’ decision to not take the floor today for Game 5 against the Orlando Magic, today’s three games – MIL-ORL, HOU-OKC and LAL-POR have been postponed. Game 5 of each series will be rescheduled,” said the NBA in a Tweet.

No information about when the games will be held has been announced.

The Bucks decided against taking the floor in light of the shooting of Jacob Blake.

The NBA and the NBPA today announced that in light of the Milwaukee Bucks’ decision to not take the floor today for Game 5 against the Orlando Magic, today’s three games – MIL-ORL, HOU-OKC and LAL-POR have been postponed. Game 5 of each series will be rescheduled. — NBA (@NBA) August 26, 2020

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.