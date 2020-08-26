Oak Ridge company named one of the fastest-growing private companies in America

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Boston Government Services is an engineering, security and technology firm based in Oak Ridge.

Founder and President of the firm, Harry L. Boston, Ph.D. says he started the company in 2007, with a goal to be involved in missions of national importance and to make a difference in those missions.

For the second time, Boston Government Services has been ranked as one of the top 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in America.

Boston thanks his staff for this accomplishment.

”It’s a real honor, we suspected it. We knew we had a great year growing, but there’s such great competition. It’s a wonderful acknowledgement of our people because we have great people who are passionate of what they do, and they make all the difference for me. It’s really about the people at BGS and I thank them,” said Boston.

With nearly 250 engineers and scientist working at the company, Boston says they have worked with several organizations like the Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Y-12 and NASA.

”We’re always supporting the NASA missions, so on this mars mission we played a role in the safety components of that mission so that nuclear component of that mission was safe and could be launched towards mars. That’s a thrill! to be working with someone like the Idaho national laboratory and NASA. We’re just little guys here in Tennessee.”- Harry Boston

The Knox Business Journal recently named the technology firm as the 5th largest minority owned company in the Knoxville area.

