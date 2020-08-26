Rockwood plant accused of mishandling hazardous waste in EPA lawsuit

ROCKWOOD, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Environmental Protection Agency filed a lawsuit against American Zinc Recycling Corporation in Rockwood over its alleged mishandling of hazardous waste.

The lawsuit accuses the plant of violating multiple environmental regulations including:

operating a hazardous waste storage facility without a permit,

operating a hazardous waste management unit without a permit,

land disposal of hazardous waste without determining if the material required treatment,

operating a surface impoundment without a permit,

failure to operate a surface impoundment in a protective manner,

failure to label and date containers of hazardous materials in the storage area,

and failure to maintain a treatment, storage or disposal facility to minimize the possibility of the release of hazardous waste into the environment.

EAF dust is a byproduct of steel production that can be recycled to extract zinc. According to the lawsuit, there have been multiple releases of EAF dust and in-process IRM near concrete flumes which feed into Moon Springs Pond.

The suit was filed on August 25 and demands the plant be required to pay an unspecified amount in penalties for the alleged code violations.

