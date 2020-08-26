Sevier County correction facilities to reopen for visitations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County Sheriff Ronald Seals announced the lobbies at both correctional facilities will reopen to the public on August 31.

According to Seals, onsite visitation and processing for individuals with Criminal Summonses will also resume on Aug. 31.

Everyone who enters the facilities will be required to wear a mask. Officials said masks will not be provided by the sheriff’s office.

Any individuals wishing to be processed in reference to a Criminal Summons will be medically prescreened before entry, according to Seals.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.