Sevier County jail reopening to visitors
The Sevier County Sheriff's Office said it's reopening its jail to visitors at the end of August.
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office said it’s reopening its jail to visitors at the end of August.
Sheriff Ronald Seals said on-site visitation and processing will resume August 31. People who want to enter the correction facilities will be required to wear masks.
Those who need to be processed for a criminal summons will be prescreened before entering, the sheriff said.
Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.