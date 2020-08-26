Sevier County jail reopening to visitors

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office said it’s reopening its jail to visitors at the end of August.

Sheriff Ronald Seals said on-site visitation and processing will resume August 31. People who want to enter the correction facilities will be required to wear masks.

Those who need to be processed for a criminal summons will be prescreened before entering, the sheriff said.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.