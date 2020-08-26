Sevierville mourns passing of city storyteller Kelly Jo Debord

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The City of Sevierville is mourning the passing of a true friend, Kelly Jo Debord.

Known by many in the city as its “storyteller,” Debord worked as the Sales, Marketing and Public Relations Coordinator for the City of Sevierville, but she was much more than a city employee.

Debord was involved in many organizations from hospitality, to rotary and volunteered her time at community events. She was also the chair for Relay for Life in 2006, and she served on the committee for Paint the Mountains Pink. She was on the United Way of Sevier County Board from 2014 to 2017.

Debord also served on the Sevierville Chamber Board and the Sevier Lodging Association Board.

Kelly’s friends and family are hosting a funeral service Friday at First Baptist Church at 7 p.m. Masks and social distancing will be required.

