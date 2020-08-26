TRAFFIC ALERT: Upcoming lane closures on Alcoa Highway

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Department of Transportation announced upcoming road closures on Alcoa Highway in Knox County.

According to TDOT officials, the right lane on Alcoa Highway will be closed to southbound traffic from just south of the John Sevier Highway intersection to Topside Road.

The utility work will take place Mondays through Thursdays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. effective immediately.

The lane is expected to reopen on or before Thursday, September 24. Officials said the schedule is contingent on favorable weather conditions.

