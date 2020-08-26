Advertisement

Trey Smith named Preseason AP All American

Smith is considered one of the top three interior offensive line prospects available for the 2021 NFL Draft
By Rick Russo
Aug. 26, 2020
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The preseason accolades continue to roll in for Tennessee offensive guard Trey Smith as the senior garnered first-team All-America honors from the Associated Press, the organization announced Tuesday.Smith has picked up multiple first-team All-America accolades, including from Athlon, CBSSports.com, Phil Steele and Sporting News.Smith is considered one of the top three interior offensive line prospects available for the 2021 NFL Draft according to Pro Football Focus.

A member of the Outland and Wuerffel Trophy watch lists, Smith has appeared in 32 games with 31 starts. The Jackson, Tennessee, native did not allow a sack in 13 appearances a season ago.Smith and the Volunteers continue to preparations for their Sept. 26 season-opener at South Carolina.

2020 Tennessee Football Preseason Honors

Brent Cimaglia, Sr., PK

Lou Groza Award Watch ListAll-SEC First Team (Athlon, College Football News, PFF, Phil Steele)

Eric Gray, So., RB

Doak Walker Award Watch ListAll-SEC Fourth Team (Athlon)

Jarrett Guarantano, Sr., QB

Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List

Velus Jones Jr., Sr., WR/RS

Paul Hornung Award Watch List All-SEC Third Team (Athlon, Phil Steele)

Brandon Kennedy, Sr., OL

All-SEC Third Team (Phil Steele)

Cade Mays, Jr., OL

Outland Trophy Watch list Second-Team All-American (Sporting News)All-SEC Second Team (Athlon, Phil Steele)

Wanya Morris, So., OL

All-SEC First Team (College Football News)All-SEC Fourth Team (Phil Steele)

Josh Palmer, Sr., WR

All-SEC Fourth Team (Athlon)

Trey Smith, Sr., OL

Wuerffel Trophy Watch List Outland Trophy Watch List First-Team All-American (Associated Press, Athlon, CBSSports.com, Phil Steele, Sporting News)Second-Team All-American (Walter Camp)All-SEC First Team (Athlon, College Football News, PFF, Phil Steele)

Bryce Thompson, Jr., DB

All-SEC Fourth Team (Athlon, Phil Steele)

Henry To’o To’o, So., LB

Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List Butkus Award Watch List Bednarik Award Watch List All-SEC First Team (Phil Steele)All-SEC Second Team (Athlon)

