Two facing first degree murder charges in connection to West Tenn. shooting

BROWNVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two men were arrested and are facing first degree murder charges in connection to a West Tennessee shooting.

Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are investigating a shooting incident that happened in Brownville around 1:00 a.m. Monday.

According to a release, a man and a woman were found suffering gunshot wounds inside a vehicle in the 1000 block of East Main Street. Police said they determined the victims were not shot at the location they found them.

“The female victim, identified as Chelsey Morris (DOB: 6/6/96) of Bells, died at the scene as a result of her injuries. The male victim, from Adrmore, Oklahoma, was transported to a Memphis hospital with life-threatening injuries,” the release reads.

During the investigation, TBI agents determined 36-year-old Tavares Ray and 28-year-old Wylie Ligon III were responsible for the shooting. Officials suspect an attempted robbery during the transaction of narcotics played a role in the incident.

On Tuesday, Ray and Ligon were both booked into the Haywood County Jail on one count of First Degree Murder, one count of Attempted First Degree Murder, two counts of Especially Aggravated Robbery, and one count of Employment of a Firearm during the Commission of a Dangerous Felony.

The two men are being held without bond.

